MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The state’s top high school football talent is in Mobile for this week’s Alabama-Mississippi All-Star game.



The roster includes two local stars, Theodore defensive back Will James and Foley wide receiver Harrison Knight. Both young men excited to represent the Mobile and Baldwin County area.



“I really want to prove that down here is where the talent is for real. They sleep on a lot of Mobile people but I’m here,” said James, a Southern Miss commit.

“I feel blessed. I like the fact that I was chosen and selected. I want to show people that there’s real raw talent down in the 251,” said Knight.



This year‘s Alabama team is coached by Auburn high school’s Keith Etheredge — who knows there’s bragging rights on the line Saturday.



“You know I have coached in this game, this is my fifth time — three times I was the defensive coordinator and I coached linebackers and we’ve won every one so I want to keep the streak going. Of course as the head coach you want to win it because you don’t want everybody ragging on you all year because it’s a big game around our state,” said Etheredge.



The rivalry game is a great opportunity for seniors hoping for a final recruiting push before the early signing period begins in late December.



“I want to prove that I am a ball player and that I can pretty much take over a game myself. I want to show people that I have great speed, great hands and great athleticism and that I’m a baller really,” said Knight.



The Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game kicks off Saturday, December 10th at 12PM at Hancock Whitney Stadium.