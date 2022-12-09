SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — Congratulations to Saraland High School wide receiver Ryan Williams on being named WKRG 2022 Zaxby’s Player of the Year!

Williams helped lead Saraland to the school’s first Class 6A State Championship. The sophomore star had four touchdowns in the title game against Mountain Brook and took home MVP honors.

The 2025 Alabama commit posted a prolific sophomore season with 42 total touchdowns and 2,700 total yards. Williams accounted for 1,641 receiving yards with 24 touchdowns and 700 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns. Williams added two punt returns for touchdowns and one through the air.

“He is a sophomore, if you look at his numbers, what he has done this year it would be a tremendous career for anybody,” said Saraland head coach Jeff Kelly. “You were talking about a three-year career, it would be tremendous numbers. He is an awesome player and to see all the things he did, the numbers are one thing, but just the way that he did it he was so explosive week in and week out. So dominant.”

“God, God did it,” said Williams. “I know I was the one on the field, but I couldn’t have done any of it without my coaches and teammates, God, of course, my dad, he is my trainer and it just all came into play. I’ve got to win more state championships and bring more to the school that put into me.”

“At Zaxby’s we are big football fans, and all the players that have won awards this year have been amazing,” said Zaxby’s owner Hudson Sandefur. “Great job by Ryan and Saraland, they have done great things this year. And we are just really proud of representing the city in our community and we’re very happy for Saraland and for Ryan. He’s done a great job.”

