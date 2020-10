South Alabama finished last season 2nd in the Sun Belt and was just two wins from March Madness.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – It’s almost time for South Alabama basketball.

The Jaguars are scheduled to open Sun Belt play December 31st against Louisiana. We’re still waiting to see what their non-conference schedule looks like for this season.

South Alabama finished last season 2nd in the Sun Belt and was just two wins from March Madness. This season’s team, again, has high expectations and will be a favorite to compete for the Sun Belt title.