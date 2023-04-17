MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts became the National Football League’s highest paid player ever Monday signing a five-year, $255 million extension.

The 24-year-old, former Alabama and Oklahoma quarterback is expected to make $51 million per season. This tops the annual salary of Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs and Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers.

Senior Bowl Executive Director Jim Nagy spoke with WKRG Sports Anchor Simone Eli in studio Monday morning to discuss, among other things, Hurts’ new contract.

Nagy reminisced about the days when Hurts came to Mobile to compete in the 2020 Senior Bowl and noted one specific story about the former National Champion.

“I’ll never forget being at our opening press conference that year,” Nagy told Eli. “I went first, Jalen went next, and then we had a defensive lineman go after that and I remember someone in that in the press corps asked, you know, ‘will you be practicing, Jalen, at running back this week?'”

Nagy continued, saying he was “offended for Jalen” that people thought he was not good enough to play quarterback in the Senior Bowl.

Now, just three years later, he is the highest player in the league.

“Yeah, I can’t wrap my head around those numbers,” said Nagy. “That’s a lot of money. I’m just happy for Jalen.”

Nagy continued, saying Hurts is “only going to get better” and he is a guy who can “take your team to the Super Bowl.”

“If you’re Philadelphia, you feel great about,” said Nagy. “Longevity wise, he’s learned to play from the pocket a lot better than people ever thought he would.”

Eli mentioned to Nagy how well-liked Hurts is both on and off the field. Nagy offered additional insight to Hurts’ Senior Bowl week.

“He came down here to Mobile and he was a super intense guy,” said Nagy. “It was a business trip, he was here on business. I sat him down and said listen man, ‘you’re a big star down here, former [Alabama] Tide player, there’s gonna be more on you.'”

Nagy told Eli Hurts handled the interviews, community service day and the entire week “great.”

Nagy finished his conversation with Eli mentioning the “elite competitor and worker” Hurts is.