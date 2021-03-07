Will Michael Flowers return to South Alabama?

"This was honestly one of the greatest teams and seasons I've ever been a part of," said Flowers after the loss to Louisiana.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – South Alabama guard Michael Flowers is a favorite to be named Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year.

He was the leading scorer in the Sun Belt, averaging 21 points per game. He also played 37 minutes per game this year, leading the Jaguars in most offensive categories.

With South Alabama’s loss to Louisiana Saturday, Flowers’ career in Mobile may have come to an end.

“This was honestly one of the greatest teams and seasons I’ve ever been a part of,” said Flowers after the loss to Louisiana. “None of us quite. Things got hard, the only people that knew what was going on was us. I’m proud of my brothers.”

The NCAA granted an extra year of eligibility to all student athletes because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This opens the door for Flowers to return next year.

“At this point I honestly don’t know what I’m going to do. I love South Alabama. I’m appreciative for this opportunity. I look forward to the opportunity to come back next year but I also have to do what’s best for me. I’ll make a decision at some point,” said Flowers.

Flowers may garner some NBA interest. If he chooses to return though, he’ll be the leader of a talented South Alabama roster.

Next year’s Jaguar roster is set to feature a trio of D1 transfers in Diante Smith (TCU), Charles Manning (LSU) and Tyrell Jones (Auburn).