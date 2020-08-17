What six feet in Ladd Pebbles Stadium looks like

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Ever wonder what six feet distance looked like at Ladd Pebbles Stadium? With the restrictions of COVID-19 and social distancing, WKRG News 5’s Randy Patrick measured the distance for you.
Davidson, Murphy, LeFlore, and Williamson high schools will hold the 2020 football season at Ladd Stadium.
Above is a short video to really show the proper distance when attending games at Ladd Stadium.
