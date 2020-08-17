What six feet in Ladd Pebbles Stadium looks like

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Ever wonder what six feet distance looked like at Ladd Pebbles Stadium? With the restrictions of COVID-19 and social distancing, WKRG News 5’s Randy Patrick measured the distance for you.

Davidson, Murphy, LeFlore, and Williamson high schools will hold the 2020 football season at Ladd Stadium.

Above is a short video to really show the proper distance when attending games at Ladd Stadium.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

State Cases State Deaths
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories