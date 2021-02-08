VIDEO: Groundbreaking of Josh Donaldson Development Academy

"It's going to be state of the art, we've been working on this for over two years. We wanted to make sure all the pieces are in place to make sure we can develop the youth around here," said Donaldson.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – “It’s going to be big for the development here, you’ll see kids that make it to the major leagues that come through here,” said Josh Donaldson.

The former Faith Academy Ram was back in Mobile on Monday for the groundbreaking ceremony of the Josh Donaldson Development Academy on Old Shell Road.

“It’s going to be state of the art, we’ve been working on this for over two years. We wanted to make sure all the pieces are in place to make sure we can develop the youth around here,” said Donaldson.

The hope is for the facility to open next year.

Donaldson is getting ready to report for Spring Training with the Minnesota Twins. He only appeared in 28 games last season due to injury, but tells News 5 he’s feeling healthy and ready for the coming season.