PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The University of West Florida Argos football team is a day away from another showdown with Ferris State in the semifinals of the NCAA Division II Playoffs.

The No. 6 ranked Argos (12-1) and the No. 5 ranked Ferris State (12-1) are the two highest ranked teams remaining in the playoffs.

West Florida’s journey to the semi-finals has been an easy ride, outscoring their opponents 128-60. They beat Limestone in the first round 45-19, No. 2 ranked Delta State in the second round 38-27 and Wingate in the third round 45-14.

Ferris State has outscored their opponents 82-42. They beat Davenport in the first round 41-7, Pittsburg St. in the second round 17-14 and Grand Valley State in the third round 24-21.

This will be UWF’s 10th playoff round game on the road, plus the two national championships played in Texas. Ferris State is playing in its fourth national semifinal since 2018. The Bulldogs were national runners-up in 2018. With the 2020 canceled season, the Bulldogs have essentially advanced this far in four straight years.

Back in 2019, UWF pulled off a 28-14 road upset against the then top-seeded Ferris State in the NCAA Division II semifinals. A week later, UWF won a national championship against Minnesota State. Nine current players were on the roster back in 2019.

The rematch will have a 11 a.m., kickoff Saturday in Big Rapids, Mi., at Ferris State’s Top Taggart Field. The game will be available to watch on ESPN-Plus, the network’s live streaming broadcast.