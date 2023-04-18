MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Student-athletes at the University of West Florida will soon have a new facility for treatment, rehab and physical therapy. Officials broke ground for the Sandy Sansing Sports Medicine Center Tuesday.

The $6 million facility will be 10,000-square-feet and be added to the Darrell Gooden Center on UWF’s Pensacola campus.

“UWF has always been a place for big dreamers, but those dreams would never be attainable without the steadfast support of our community and dedication of our employees,” said UWF President Martha D. Saunders. “Today, we are one step closer to providing our student-athletes with optimal care, thanks to some special individuals who believed in the dream of the Sandy Sansing Sports Medicine Center.”

The new facility will include:

treatment space

rehabilitation and physical therapy area

hydrotherapy areas

physician exams rooms

office space for coaches to meet, recruit and plan

academic center

computer lab

tutoring rooms

offices for staff and student-athletes

UWF worked with Andrews Institute for Orthopedics & Sports Medicine on design.

“For the last few years our teams have been growing, winning and excelling at a speed far outpacing our facilities,” said UWF athletics director Dave Scott. “This is a much-needed addition to our campus footprint and will ensure future success for our athletes, coaches and trainers.”

Sandy Sansing is a UWF graduate (1969). The Sansing Foundation was recognized at the ceremony for gifting more than $600,000 to the center and student-athlete scholarships.

“As a UWF graduate and a former student-athlete, I am thrilled to be able to help make this facility happen for current and future Argonauts,” Sansing said. “To be able to get behind our university and our athletic program and help them add state-of-the-art facilities and continue to grow and get better is something that my family and I are excited about. We hope this new center helps with the health and wellness of all our future Argos and continues to help the University build champions for life.”