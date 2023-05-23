MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A day in the life of Frances Brown might not be for every 15 year old.

“She will get up early, she’s working out at 5:30 in the morning, go straight to school, comes home and hops on the golf course til dark,” said Patricia Brown, mother of Frances. “Then it’s homework and do it all over again.”

Determination. Consistency. Focus. A unique combination for a young teenager.

“I just want to reach my fullest potential, be the best I can be,” said Frances. “I know there is always someone out there working harder than me, so I try to push myself.”

The UMS-Wright sophomore phenom just captured her second consecutive individual state championship — while shooting a jaw-dropping 66 in round one at the Robert Trent Jones Grand National Golf Course in Opelika.

“I was just looking forward to going out there and having fun with my teammates and making the best of it,” said Frances. “Not getting too far ahead of myself and staying in the present.”

Chad and Patricia Brown have watched Frances’ golf game take off. They handed their daughter a club at a young age. At 11 years old, Frances earned a spot in the US Kids European Championship.

“As parents we let her find the love of the sport and so when we saw getting out and practicing everyday, without us suggesting what are you going to do today – she was just out on the golf course, we knew it was something she loved,” said Chad Brown, father of Frances.

“We don’t push it on her, we don’t have to push it on her. She wants to be out here everyday,” said Patricia. “It’s not 3-4 day sport for her, it’s 7 days a week.”

Even with a full schedule, Frances excels at everything she does – maintaining a 4.5 GPA and a 30 on the ACT.

“She puts in the work, I’ve never seen anybody work as hard as she does,” said Rea Schuessler – the director of instruction at the Country Club of Mobile.

Schuessler has coached Frances for more than two years and knows what a special talent she is.

“It is very rare to put all the layers together,” said Schuessler. “You have to have the full swing you have the putting you have the short game and you have the mental aspect. She’s a sponge. She absorbs it and she applies it and that is really the difference in a 15 year old to be able to do that is unusual.”

With two state titles and a ton of momentum, Frances heads to Galveston, Texas this week to play in her first ever US Open qualifier.

“I think it is 68 or 70 ladies out there that are competing for two spots at the U.S. Open in Pebble Beach,” said Patricia. “It will be some tough competition but I think she’s up for it.”

“I’m pretty excited it is something I’ve never done before so I’m just going to go and try to have fun and see what happens,” said Frances. “I got a caddie from down there at the course to get a little bit of insight on the course so it should be fun.”