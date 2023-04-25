MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Several local high schools have advanced to the second round of the AHSAA baseball playoffs set to begin Friday. WKRG caught up with Saraland (6A) and UMS-Wright (4A) during Tuesday’s practices.

The Spartans have won 16 of their last 18 games, including a first round sweep of Brookwood.

Saraland head coach Brett Boutwell says his players are battle-tested when it comes to travel, as they head to Helena Friday for a doubleheader. First game set to begin at 4:30 p.m..

“We took two big road trips early in the year,” Boutwell told WKRG. “And, you know, a lot of times they think that we’re taking it to get away from school. But, you know, that’s the reason we take the trips is to prepare them for this moment Friday night.”

Saraland pitcher Evan Hilliard said this series is one of the “toughest” the Spartans will have to face.

“Feel like this [first round] win right here made us come together a little bit more as a team, as a family,” said Hilliard. “You know, we’re brothers out here.”

UMS-Wright topped Munford in three games on the road last weekend. The Bulldogs will be back home Friday for the second round against Geneva. The double header begins at 4 p.m..

Head Coach Kevin Raley told WKRG he wants to keep playing. He says this week’s practice consists of “routine stuff” while also scouting their opponent.

“We want to thank our girl’s basketball coach, he says ‘survive and advance’ and that’s our mentality,” said Raley. “We just want to play and give ourselves a chance to win some more baseball games.”

WKRG will continue to preview local high school baseball team’s preparing for the post-season. WKRG Sports Director Simone Eli will provide an update during regularly scheduled newscasts.

All Class 1A through 6A second round games will be played Friday and Saturday unless otherwise noted. The first round of the Class 7A playoffs also begins Friday.

Full local high school second round schedule (1A-7A):

Class 1A

Sweet Water at Kinston, Thursday 4 & 6:30 p.m. (Game 3, Friday 1 p.m.)

at Kinston, Thursday 4 & 6:30 p.m. (Game 3, Friday 1 p.m.) Brantley at Millry , Friday 4 & 6 p.m. (Game 3, Saturday noon)

, Friday 4 & 6 p.m. (Game 3, Saturday noon) Leroy at Red Level, Thursday 4 & 6:30 p.m. (Game 3, Friday 4 p.m.)

Class 2A

Wicksburg at St. Luke’s , Friday 1 & 3:30 p.m. (Game 3, Saturday noon)

, Friday 1 & 3:30 p.m. (Game 3, Saturday noon) Clarke County at Ariton, Friday 4 & 7 p.m. (Game 3, Saturday 1 p.m.)

at Ariton, Friday 4 & 7 p.m. (Game 3, Saturday 1 p.m.) Bayshore Christian at Pike Liberal Arts, Friday 4:30 & 7 p.m. (Game 3, Saturday noon)

Class 3A

Childersburg at St. James , Friday 4:30 & 6:30 p.m. (Game 3, Saturday noon)

, Friday 4:30 & 6:30 p.m. (Game 3, Saturday noon) Providence Christian at Cottage Hill Christian (TBA)

Class 4A

Trinity Presbyterian at Satsuma , Friday 4:30 & 7 p.m. (Game 3, Saturday 11 a.m.)

, Friday 4:30 & 7 p.m. (Game 3, Saturday 11 a.m.) Geneva at UMS-Wright , Friday 4 & 6:30 p.m. (Game 3, Saturday 1 p.m.)

, Friday 4 & 6:30 p.m. (Game 3, Saturday 1 p.m.) T.R. Miller at American Christian, Friday 5 & 7:30 p.m. (Game 3, Saturday 1 p.m.)

at American Christian, Friday 5 & 7:30 p.m. (Game 3, Saturday 1 p.m.) Bayside Academy at Bibb County, Friday 4:30 & 7 p.m. (Game 3, Saturday, noon)

Class 5A

St. Paul’s Episcopal at Tallassee, Friday 5 & 7 p.m. (Game 3, Saturday noon)

Class 6A

Spanish Fort at Northridge, Friday 5 & 7:30 p.m. (Game 3, Sat., 1 p.m.)

at Northridge, Friday 5 & 7:30 p.m. (Game 3, Sat., 1 p.m.) Saraland at Helena, Friday 4:30 & 7 p.m. (Game 3, Saturday noon)

Class 7A