MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The 2023 AHSAA Class 1A-6A playoffs are set begin Friday and teams along the Gulf Coast are wrapping up the regular season.

Third-ranked Saraland (Class 6A) fell to Orange Beach 7-4 and No. 6-ranked UMS-Wright (Class 4A) beat No. 7-ranked Mobile Christian (Class 5A) 11-4 on Monday night.

The Spartans are the 6A area champions for the second consecutive season and seventh time in eight years. They’ll kick off their State Championship campaign against Brookwood at home Friday.

Mobile Christian will travel to Holtville and UMS-Wright will play at Munford Friday.

Most playoffs will be three-game series (weather permitting) and begin Friday, April 21. The State Championships will be held from May 15-20 in Jacksonville.

Class 1A-6A Playoff Schedule (Local teams):

Class 1A Millry (19-7) at South Lamar (11-9), 1 and 3:30 p.m. (Sat., noon, if needed) Maplesville (6-8) at Sweet Water (13-13) , 4:30 and 7 p.m. (Sat., 1 p.m., if needed)

Class 2A St. Luke’s Episcopal (12-12) at Horseshoe Bend (15-8), 3:30 and 6 p.m. (Sat., noon, if needed)

Class 3A Cottage Hill Christian (7-12) at Oakman (6-12), 4:30 and 6:30 p.m. (Sat., noon, if needed) Saint James (14-12) at Opp (13-10), 4:30 and 6:30 p.m. (Sat., noon, if needed)

Class 4A UMS-Wright (18-9) at Munford (18-4), 4:30 and 7 p.m. (Sat., 1 p.m., if needed) Satsuma (13-9) at Oak Grove (10-10), 4:30 and 7 p.m. (Sat., noon, if needed) Handley (8-11) at Bayside Academy (18-7) , Thurs., 3 and 5:30 p.m.; (Fri., 3 p.m. if needed)

Class 5A Mobile Christian (18-11) at Holtville (18-10), 5 and 7 p.m. (Sat., 1 p.m., if needed) Marbury (13-15) at St. Paul’s Episcopal (18-7) , 4 and 6 p.m. (Sat., 11 a.m., if needed)

Class 6A Faith Academy (17-13) at Hueytown (25-9), 4 and 6:30 p.m. (Sat., noon, if needed) Baldwin County (20-14) at Briarwood Christian (19-6), 5 and 7:30 p.m. (Sat., 2 p.m., if needed) McAdory (17-8) at Spanish Fort (20-13) , 5 and 7:30 p.m. (Sat., 1 p.m., if needed) Brookwood (13-15) at Saraland (23-7) , 4:30 and 7 p.m. (Sat., 1 p.m., if needed)



The Class 7A playoffs start April 28.