OPELIKA, Ala. (WKRG) — UMS-Wright boy’s golf won the Class 6A state championship in Opelika Tuesday afternoon. The Bulldogs turned in a +10 over par score at RTJ Grand National-Links over two rounds.

They scored 10 strokes better than second place, which was Northridge at +20 over par.

Powell Zundel, Henry Brown, Thomas Crane, Ken Brown and John Stubbs represented the Bulldogs at the state championships. You can see how each player did by round here.

Crane was the second medalist at the state tournament turning in a 75 in Monday’s first round and a 67 in Tuesday’s second and final round. That was good enough for two under par for the tournament and four strokes away from first place.

UMS-Wright girl’s golf:

The girl’s finished fourth in the Class 7A state championship with a +33 over par score. Frances Brown won first medalist at the state tournament with an eight under par finish through two rounds.

Brown shot a 6-under 66 at the opening round Monday. Brown, a sophomore, has won two consecutive individual championships.