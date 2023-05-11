DAPHNE Ala. (WKRG) — UMS-Wright baseball advanced to the Class 4A state championship series Thursday. The Bulldogs won two consecutive games against Bayside Academy after falling in game one of the best-of-three, semifinal series.

The Bulldogs beat the Admirals 11-4 Thursday night. UMS (27-12) will play Etowah (28-11) for the 4A “blue map” next week. Game 1 will be at Oxford’s Choccolocco Park on Tuesday. Game two and three, if necessary, will begin at 4 p.m. at Jacksonville State on Wednesday.

The Bulldogs trailed 2-1 heading into the top of the fourth inning, but the UMS bats woke up. They scored four runs in the fourth inning and five in the fifth inning to break the game open. South Alabama football commit Cole Blaylock’s knocked in three runs with a double in the fifth. That gave UMS a 9-3 lead. An RBI double followed to make the score 10-3.

“We got down early there, but our guys keep playing and keep fighting,” said head coach Kevin Raley. “In the last month or so, we have scored some runs late in the game and we had two big innings.”

Olin Ward was 3-for-4 with three RBIs. He also pitched the final 3.1 innings in relief.

“I’m so proud of this team, I have been playing with them for six years,” said Ward. “It’s such a great experience being able to go to the state championship with them and hopefully bring home that trophy.”

The Bulldogs and Admirals, region rivals, split the season series 3-3.

Series Schedule:

Game 1 : Tuesday, May 16 at 7 p.m.

: Tuesday, May 16 at 7 p.m. Game 2 : Wednesday, May 17 at 4 p.m.

: Wednesday, May 17 at 4 p.m. Game 3 (if necessary): Wednesday, May 17 following Game 2

Spanish Fort advances to Class 6A championship series:

The Toros rallied from a 3-0 deficit to beat Stanhope Elmore 9-6 in the final game of the best-of-three series.

DJ Eurgil pitched a complete game striking out seven. The Toros scored five runs in the fifth and four in the sixth to advance.