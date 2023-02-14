MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The 2023 high school baseball season may be delayed or even canceled due to a pay discrepancy between umpires and the Alabama High School Athletic Association, multiple sources confirmed to WKRG Tuesday.

The AHSAA sets rates that umpires are paid and have threatened schools with sanctions and fines if they agree to pay the officials more.

“It’s terrifying, what’s normally a really happy time of year a baseball even kind of feel, our guys are shining shoes and everybody is all excited,” said Josh Walter, who has been an umpire in Mobile and Baldwin County for more than 20 years. “We’re sitting here 48 hours before the season starts and we don’t really know what we’ll be doing on Thursday night.”

According to Walter and several sources within the sanctioned umpire association which covers Lower Alabama, a request for a pay raise of $10 dollars per game, plus an additional $15 dollars for travel, was submitted to the state last fall. Umpires have not had a pay raise from the AHSAA since 2019.

“It’s just something we feel in our association is paramount, especially being along the Gulf Coast with all the travel ball and the tournament,” said Walter. “It’s hard to recruit and keep officials.”

The AHSAA’s Central Board says it will consider a pay increase when it meets again in April. Umpires argue the season will be almost finished by then. Walter says the AHSAA has inappropriately delayed a response on the pay raise request.

“This is something that’s been ongoing for a few months,” said Walter. “Not something brought up recently. This is something we’ve actively pursued since last baseball season.”

With neither the AHSAA or officials association budging, there are concerns about a shortage of umpires for the start of the season.

Walter and other sources tell News 5 a handful of umpires in Mobile and Baldwin Counties have formed a new association willing to work at the current $80 rate. Walter says many are not qualified to umpire high level high school games.

“We find out that now there’s been this other association that’s been last minute thrown together by the state,” Walter said. “You wouldn’t do this to another sport. You’re going to bring people in off the street. Untested, untrained, just people with no knowledge of the game. You’re going to send them out there to let people go through the motions and play a baseball game.”

Although umpire contracts are negotiated between schools and local officials’ associations, the AHSAA enforces strict rules preventing schools from agreeing to a higher pay rate. Violation of that rule, is subject to fines, probation and suspension.

AHSAA president Alvin Briggs sent a reminder about that ruling in an email to member schools Tuesday afternoon. Schools violating the AHSAA mandate face fines, probation and suspensions.

The season is expected to kick off Thursday, Feb. 16. Mobile County Public Schools told WKRG they “are looking forward to starting baseball season on Thursday, with umpires.”

Baldwin County Public Schools told WKRG “at this time, we are following the lead of the Alabama High School Athletic Association.”

Both MCPSS and BCBE said the AHSAA is the point of contact on this issue.

WKRG reached out to AHSAA for comment Tuesday and are awaiting a response.