Twins place Josh Donaldson on IL with strained hamstring

The 35-year-old Donaldson played just 28 games last season due to a calf injury.

Minnesota Twins’ Josh Donaldsonn, left, takes a practice swing on deck along with Nelson Cruz during a summer camp intrasquad baseball game Friday, July 17, 2020 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

MILWAUKEE (AP) – Minnesota Twins third baseman Josh Donaldson has gone on the 10-day injured list with what the team described as a mild right hamstring strain. The move comes two days after Donaldson appeared to hurt himself running the bases on a double in the first inning of the Twins’ season-opening 6-5 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers. The 35-year-old Donaldson played just 28 games last season due to a calf injury. The Twins recalled outfielder Brent Rooker from the taxi squad to take Donaldson’s spot on the roster.

