Earlier Monday, the Sun Belt moved its Championship Game back to December 19th to allow teams to make up games that were postponed.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – This year’s Troy vs. South Alabama rivalry game has been rescheduled for December 12th.

The game was supposed to be played last Saturday, but was postponed due to COVID-19 concerns within the South Alabama football program.

Earlier Monday, the Sun Belt moved its championship game back to December 19th to allow teams to make up games that were postponed.

The two schools could play earlier than December 12th if a date presents itself.