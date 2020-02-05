Thomas Praytor prepares for return to Daytona

"The Moose" will race in the Lucas Oil 200 this Saturday.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Thomas “The Moose” Praytor is set to return to Daytona International Speedway.

Praytor will run in the Lucas Oil 200 Saturday February 8th.

“It’s just going to be fun to get back in the car,” Praytor told News 5.

“The Moose” missed racing at Daytona last year to be home for the birth of his son Hugh.

After some time away from the track, Praytor is ready to get back out there.

“I’ve seen over the course of time that when you take a little break, when you get back in the car you do better than when you stopped because you forget all your bad habits and forget the things holding you back,” said Praytor.