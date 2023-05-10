MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — History was made Wednesday for Leflore and Vigor High School as students and staff stepped on the turf of their first ever football stadium.

School pride and excitement showed up to the grand opening.

The teams have waited patiently to play on a field with their own school’s name proudly displayed on the scoreboard. The only thing left now is to play on it!

Leflore alums say they’ve been waiting on a football field for decades and now it’s finally here.

“Seeing the stadium here now is a dream come true for me,” said president of the Mobile County Board of School Commissioners, Sherry Dillihay-McDade. “15, 16 years ago, I would stand at the back door where my office was and I would look. I had a baseball field, I had a tennis court, I had a softball field, and I had a dust bowl, now this dust bowl has become the floor of the Rattler football stadium.”

Leflore football players who will play their first game in their new stadium Saturday for their spring game are even more excited to have a place to call their own.

“We haven’t had somewhere to call home and to walk out right over there to the field house to the field is a great opportunity for everybody,” said junior Leflore football player, Ashton Yates.

“It kind of like reminds me of the story of Leflore coming from the bottom to the top and just to see it get built from the ground up is an amazing feeling,” said freshman Leflore football player, Micah Thomas. “I can’t wait to play on it.”

City of Prichard officials showed up to Vigor’s football stadium ribbon cutting to support the school’s newest addition.

“It’s not only an impact on the city but the impact that now they can have their own history in their own backyard, and they don’t have to travel for it,” said Mayor of Prichard, Jimmie Gardner.

Some Vigor students say they can’t wait to hit the stands and cheer on their favorite team.

“I’m very happy, you know, we’re the school that’s spirit built and we’re ready to show our talents on our own field this year,” said Jake Lang.

“It’s gonna be great to come back and watch my fellow bandmates participate and do what they do,” said Joshua Buchanan.

The days of these two schools playing home games at Ladd-Peebles Stadium is over.

“We appreciate the hospitality, but now it’s time to take care of home,” said Leflore head football coach, Renardo Jackson. “We’re excited to be right here in the community defending our home stadium.”

Davidson and B.C. Rain High School’s new stadium unveiling is up next! Davidson’s is Thursday and B.C. Rain’s will be on May 22.