The Peaches are stealing bases and stealing hearts in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – “A lot of moms got together and we wanted to have a team of just girls so we made it happen,” said Peaches head coach Jonah Dismukes.

They’re the talk of the local tee ball scene. Meet The Peaches, Mobile’s only all girls tee ball team.

“It’s been a lot of fun, with my son it was really competitive, and we’re still competitive with the girls but it’s a different attitude,” said Dismukes.

“It’s very unique, there’s a lot of energy. There’s a lot of energy on the field and in the stands. We didn’t have it like this in the 80’s and 70’s,” said Peaches coach Billy Parsons.

A Peaches game is an experience. The action may be on the field, but the show is in the stands.

“We have our walk out music and bumper music, sometimes we get 200 or 300 fans all wearing pink,” said Dismukes.

“We have boomboxes and walk out songs. It’s a happening. When The Peaches take the field it’s a happening,” said Parsons.

Their team goals may have started small.

“If we teach them to run the bases in the correct order, if someone catches a ball and if we work on swinging and moving the ball around we did our job,” said Parsons.

But just like their inspiration the Rockford Peaches, the Mobile Peaches are hoping to change the game.

“The girls got out there and played baseball, and we’re proving out here that the girls can compete with the boys and play baseball,” said Dismukes.