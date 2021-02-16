Sun Belt Tournament tickets go on sale

The Sun Belt Tournament will be played in Pensacola March 5th - 8th.

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) – The road to March Madness starts in Pensacola.

The Sun Belt Tournament will be played in Pensacola March 5th – 8th. All 12 teams from the Sun Belt will come to Pensacola to battle for the league title.

“We look forward to four exciting days of basketball in Pensacola that will culminate in two teams earning invitations to compete in the NCAA Basketball Championships,” said Sun Belt Commissioner Keith Gill in a statement.

The men’s and women’s Sun Belt championship games will be played Monday, March 8th at the Pensacola Bay Center.

Arena capacity will be capped at 50% and face coverings will be required for those in attendance.

Fans can purchase tickets at Ticketmaster or through the Bay Center box office.