Sun Belt Conference decides to cancel tournament in New Orleans

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Sun Belt Conference has decided to cancel their men’s and women’s basketball tournaments.
The men’s and women’s Final Four were scheduled to be played this weekend at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.
The Sun Belt said in a statement:
After further discussion with the Presidents and Chancellors and Directors of Athletics and mounting concerns surrounding the coronavirus (COVID-19), the Sun Belt Conference has decided to cancel the remaining games of the 2020 Sun Belt Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships scheduled for March 14-15 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.