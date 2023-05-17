HOOVER, Ala. (WKRG) – After a runner-up finish last season, St. Paul’s sophomore Janie Ford captured the heptathlon AHSAA state championship in Hoover on Tuesday. Ford set a new state record for total points with 5,118. The record was previously held by former Saints’ track & field star Shelley Spires in 2014.

Ford finished first in five of the events and fourth in two others.

Ford won the 100-meter hurdles, 200-meter dash, 800-meter dash, high jump and long jump.

100-meter hurdles – 14.30

200-meter dash – 25.38

800-meter dash – 2:33.97

High Jump – 5-02.5 leap

Long Jump – 19-01.25 distance

She threw the javelin 106 feet, five inches and threw the shot put 30 feet.

McGill-Toolen boy’s well-represented:

Heath Whigham of McGill-Toolen was runner up in the decathlon championships. He scored 5,844 points. Matthew Galvin of McGill-Toolen placed fourth in decathlon championships. He scored 5,536 points. The decathlon includes 10 events.