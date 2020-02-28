St. Luke’s comes up short in 1a girls championship

Class 1A Girls’ Championship: Spring Garden 53, St. Luke’s Episcopal 45

BIRMINGHAM (AHSAA/WKRG) — Spring Garden High School downed St. Luke’s Episcopal 53-45 Thursday night at the BJCC LegacyArena to claim the 2020 Class 1A state championship. It was the seventh state title in school history for the Lady Panthers.

Spring Garden (35-2) sophomore Neely Welsh had 12 points, six rebounds, three assists and six steals to earn MVP honors for Coach Ricky Austin’s team. Seventh-grader Ace Austin had 14 points, including two 3-pointers, five rebounds and two assists. Freshman Kayley Kirk chipped in 11 points and senior Macy Reedy has 10. Kirk had three treys and Reedy had two.

St. Luke’s (22-5), coached by Gareth Trawick, were led by Iamunique Bowie’s 12 points. Chloe Gilmore had 10, Elizabeth Roebuck nine and Haley Patterson eight. Whitney Novak also had six points and six rebounds.

Spring Garden had just six turnovers on the night and forced 14. That led to 24 points off turnovers for Panthers to four for the Wildcats.

LATEST STORIES