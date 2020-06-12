Spring Sports Shout Out: Ryan Green

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Ryan Green played three years of varsity soccer at Davidson High School.

Ryan was a left midfielder and scored four goals and three assists in his senior season.

