Spring Sports Shout Out: Bailey Cox

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Bailey Cox played for her father, Coach Anthony Cox, for six years at Baldwin County High School.
Bailey made the North-South All-Star team and was 1st team 6A All-State, 1st Team Coastal Alabama softball, and All-County in Baldwin County. She also set a school record with a .527 batting average.
Bailey signed a softball scholarship with Northwest Florida State College in Niceville, Florida.
