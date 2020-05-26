Spring Sports Shout Out: Bailey Cox

Bailey signed a softball scholarship with Northwest Florida State College in Niceville, Florida

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Bailey Cox played for her father, Coach Anthony Cox, for six years at Baldwin County High School.

Bailey made the North-South All-Star team and was 1st team 6A All-State, 1st Team Coastal Alabama softball, and All-County in Baldwin County. She also set a school record with a .527 batting average.

Bailey signed a softball scholarship with Northwest Florida State College in Niceville, Florida.

