Spring Sports Shout Out: Anna Turner

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – Anna Turner played softball for six years at Daphne High School.
Anna was a standout at the plate for the Lady Trojans and was tied for 3rd in 6A for most home runs when the season was cut short.
Anna will attend South Alabama in the fall.
