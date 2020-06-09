MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Adele Baucom played three years of varsity soccer at McGill-Toolen.
Adele was named a team captain her senior year and her coach says she was poised to lead the Yellow Jackets to a successful season.
LATEST STORIES
- Woman apologizes for moment of ‘anxiety, frustration and panic’ in outburst against Black Lives Matter protester
- Local racer wins back-to-back Pure Stock Races at Five Flags
- Spring Sports Shout Out: Adele Baucom
- COVID-19 question of the day: ‘Will Americans get another stimulus check?’
- Steamy days ahead with scattered storms, Drier air to end the week