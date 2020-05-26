Spring Sport Shout Out: Tyler Bell

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Tyler Bell played three years of varsity baseball at Baker High School.

He was a team captain and his coach said he would have been all-state in 2020.

Tyler plans to attend UAB in the fall.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories

Trending Stories