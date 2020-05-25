Spring Sport Shout Out: LaTerayne Brackett

Her coach said she was the life of the soccer program.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) LaTerayne Brackett played four years of varsity soccer at Vigor High School.

The highlight of her soccer career came this spring when LaTerayne scored the game winning goal in a tough 3-2 win over LeFlore.

