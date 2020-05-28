Spring Sport Shout Out: JP Cave

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – JP Cave was a 6-year varsity letter winner for the UMS-Wright golf team.
He was named team captain three times and team MVP four times during his career.
JP won four-straight AHSAA state championships with his team and won two individual state championships.
JP signed a letter of intent to play for the University of Alabama in the fall.
