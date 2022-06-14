MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Spring Hill College Baseball’s Micah Morgan was awarded 2021-22 Small College Athlete of the Year at the 50th annual Alabama Sports Writers Association Convention and Awards Ceremony last Sunday in Birmingham.

Morgan, a sophomore from Fairhope played at first base and pitcher for SHC posting a .446 batting average with 24 doubles, 16 home runs and an SHC single-season record of 77 RBIs. He registered a .819 slugging percentage with 47 walks while swiping seven bases on eight attempts.

Morgan committed just two errors on 324 putouts while participating in 37 double plays in the field. On the mound, Morgan posted a 3-1 record with a 6.49 ERA and 36 strikeouts over 26.1 innings pitched.

The left-hander was a first-team Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference All-Conference selection and the MVP of the 2022 SIAC Championship Tournament. Morgan was also selected as a member of the 2022 National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association and the NCAA Division II Conference Commissioners Association All-America first-teams.



Previously this year, Morgan was named the 2021-2022 SHC Male Student-Athlete of the Year and a second-team member of the American Baseball Coaches Association All-South team.



Morgan helped lead the Badgers (38-15) to a SIAC Baseball Tournament Championship trophy while advancing to the NCAA South Region Tournament for the second time in four seasons.

Here are a few more statistics and where Morgan ranks in the nation:

Tied for second in doubles (24)

Third in batting average (.446)

Fourth in on-base percentage (.560)

Tied for fifth in runs scored (84)

Tied for 11th in walks (47)

13th in slugging percentage (.819)

17th in total bases (158)

Tied for 17th in hits (86)