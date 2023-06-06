MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Spring Hill College introduced the next women’s basketball coach Tuesday and it is a familiar face around campus and the Gulf Coast.

Dan Presel is taking over the Badgers’ program after spending the last 10 season at South Alabama under coach Terry Fowler.

Presel has deep ties to Spring Hill. He is a 1999 alumnus and was a pitcher on the baseball team from 1996-99. His wife, the former Jill Mathias, also played for the Lady Badgers from 1996-2000.

WKRG was at the introductory press conference and spoke with Presel.

“[I’m] super excited,” added Presel. “As an alum here, graduating 99. My wife graduated from here also, and it’s family. Great teams have great teammates and you win with people, so that’s going to be the goal.”

Presel also told WKRG rebuilding the program will be a process.

“That’s going to be the the the whole thing is we got to get the people right in the program, work like crazy to improve every day and results will come.”

