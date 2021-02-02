Spring Hill Badgers tip off basketball season against Troy

Tuesday's game will be the first time the Badgers and Trojans have meet on the hardwood since 1987.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Spring Hill Badgers are set to play their first game of the season Tuesday night against Troy.

The SIAC canceled its conference basketball season due to COVID-19 and the Badgers also saw their non-conference games canceled. Spring Hill is set to play a 10 game basketball schedule, starting Tuesday with an exhibition game against the Trojans.

Tuesday’s game will be the first time the Badgers and Trojans have meet on the hardwood since 1987.

Following Tuesday night’s game, the Badgers will play a 10 game schedule with games against Miles College, Tuskegee University and Albany State College.

Last year, the Badgers were 8-21, going 7-12 in conference play.