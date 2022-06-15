MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Spring Hill College Department of Athletics placed second for both men’s and women’s sports in the final 2021-2022 Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Commissioner’s Cup released Tuesday morning.

SHC finished second with 31 points in both categories behind Benedict, who swept the awards. Men’s sports placed 10 points behind first place, while the women’s teams was beat out by just three.

SHC accounted for four championships — men’s golf, baseball, women’s cross country and women’s volleyball. The Badgers tallied two runner-up finishes in men’s tennis and softball while placing third in men’s cross country and women’s outdoor track and field.

The women’s sports team was awarded the Commissioner’s Cup following the 2018-19 season, their first year of eligibility in Division II. The 2018-19 season included three Lady Badgers championships in cross country, volleyball and softball, while tallying 16 more points than second-place Benedict. The women’s Benedict sports department has placed first four times since the inception of the Commissioner’s Cup following the 2013-14 season. The 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons did not have a winner, “due to the cancellation of sports mid-season during Spring 2020 due to COVID-19,” according to the official SIAC site.

Men’s teams and corresponding points awarded (31):

Golf, Champions — 10 points

Baseball, Champions — 10 points

Tennis, Runner-up — 7 points

Cross country, 3rd place — 4 points

Women’s teams and corresponding points awarded (31):

Cross country, Champions — 10 points

Volleyball, Champions — 10 points

Softball, Runner-up — 7 points

Outdoor track & field, 3rd place — 4 points

According to SIAC release, 10 points are awarded for conference titles, seven for runner-up and four for third-place finishes. The SIAC does not include men’s and women’s soccer, women’s golf or beach volleyball. SHC does not have an indoor track & field, football or volleyball team.