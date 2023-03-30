MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The annual Mobile Special Olympics Track and Field event is set for Friday, April 14 at Blount High School. This is the first local Special Olympics Track and Field event since COVID-19.

Around 250 special needs athletes “representing dozens of Mobile area schools” will be competing in track events from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.. Opening ceremonies will begin at 8:30 a.m..

Track events include relays, runs, walks and wheelchair races. Field events include running and standing long jump, shotput, javelin, and softball and tennis throw.

The Mobile Police Department will be delivering the torch to Blount High School as part of the Law Enforcement Torch Run.

“On the final leg of their run they will be joined by Special Olympics athletes to complete the torch run into the stadium and kick off the day’s festivities,” reads the release.