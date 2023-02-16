SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — High school baseball opening day was Thursday for schools along the Gulf Coast. The threat of severe weather delayed games for Mobile County Public Schools.

Despite an ongoing pay dispute between umpires and the Alabama High School Athletic Association, Spanish Fort High School hosted St. Paul’s in the Hank Aaron Classic. The game started on time and without problem.

Earlier this week, WKRG reported that two different umpire organizations plan to service schools in southern Alabama. The long-standing group has signed contracts with most of the private school, as well as city schools including Saraland, Gulf Shores and Orange Beach.

The “newly formed” group had agreed to call Mobile and Baldwin County schools and UMS-Wright.

WKRG spoke with a 15-year umpire during tonight’s matchup, who wished to stay anonymous. He said everybody needs to come together for the greater good of the programs involved.

“Our group does not have the contracts in Mobile and Baldwin County Public Schools, so that leaves us with about 15 contracts, which are private schools,” said the 15-year umpire. “This new group, they’re not going to have the officials to cover the games. We’re aware of that and they are aware of that. At this point, it’s not a competition between the two groups, it’s about doing what’s right for the kids and letting them have a season of baseball that they deserve for all their hard work and effort.”

WRKG also spoke with several parents who voiced their concerns about the quantity and quality of available umpires.

A parent of a sophomore at Spanish Fort told WKRG that had Mobile County games not been cancelled due to the threat of severe weather, there would not have been enough umpires for all the games in Mobile and Baldwin County.

“I certainly don’t want any of the games to be interrupted,” said Tony Chesser. “My son is a sophomore, but some are juniors and seniors playing for the last time, so I am very concerned. I do know these are children of parents who are going to do what they have to do to make it happen, so I do think we would proceed with the games, but I think there’s a question about just having the quality of calls and officiating in the games that we need to make a good game.”

WKRG was told Mobile County is planning on playing games Friday. Simone Eli will continue to follow this story both on regular scheduled newscasts and WKRG.com.

Previous Reporting

On Tuesday, WKRG Sports Director Simone Eli spoke exclusively with 20-year umpire Josh Walter.

A day later, the AHSAA responded to the ongoing umpire pay dispute.

The AHSAA said they “respect the concerns by our contest officials and is working through the process to determine appropriate action to address those concerns and the concerns of its member schools.”

The statement also said even if a pay increase is approved during the April Board meeting, it would not go into effect until the following school year.