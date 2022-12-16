MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The state’s top high school football talent visited Hancock-Whitney Stadium for the North-South All-Star Game Friday night. More than a dozen local stars from Mobile and Baldwin County made the South Team Roster.

The South beat the North in dominating fashion, 42-7. Fairhope quarterback and Jacksonville State commit Caden Creel led the team, connecting with Enterprise wide receiver Tre Kimmerlin for the game’s first touchdown.

Below are the final stat lines for the South team’s local stars:

No. 1 Caden Creel, Fairhope, QB

6-for-11, 81 yards, 1 TD/0 INT

9 rushes for 25 yards

No. 24 Cole Blaylock, UMS-Wright, RB

2 catches for 48 yards

2 rushes for 4 yards

No. 5 Brayden Jenkins, Theodore, RB

1 catch for 19 yards, 1 TD

7 rushes for 32 yards

No. 8 Anthony Eager, McGill-Toolen, WR

1 catch for 8 yards

No. 21 Chris Pearson, Orange Beach, DB

8 tackles (1 INT)

No. 25 Michael Towner, Vigor, DE

1 fumble recovery

Here’s a full list of local talent who competed in the game:

No. 1 Caden Creel, Fairhope, QB

No. 2 Jake Godfrey, Spanish Fort, WR

No. 5 Brayden Jenkins, Theodore, RB

No. 8 Anthony Eager, McGill-Toolen, WR

No. 10 Christopher Bracy, St. Paul’s, DB

No. 15 Stephon Blackshear, DB

No. 21 Chris Pearson, Orange Beach, DB

No. 23 DJ Jackson, Baldwin County, DB

No. 24 Cole Blaylock, UMS-Wright, RB

No. 25 Michael Towner, Vigor, DE

No. 50 Garrison Holly, Jackson, DE/LB

No. 51 Cam Schultz, Foley, OL

No. 63 Willis Anderson, Blount, OL

No. 83 AJ Prim, Foley, DE

No. 90 Yorel Williams, Spanish Fort, DT

No. 91 Jordan Bolden, Theodore, DT