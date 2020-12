MOBILE, Ala. (Press Release) - One lucky person will have the opportunity to coach for the Savannah Bananas when the One City World Tour comes to Mobile on March 26. The fan will be on the field with the team and involved in the Bananas coaching decisions.

Fans can submit nominations for who they think should be the guest coach of the Bananas at Hank Aaron Stadium. The Bananas are encouraging anyone and everyone to put their name – or someone else’s name – in for consideration. Fans who nominate themselves have the opportunity to show off their personality by creating and submitting a video for the Bananas to see in addition to their name and background. The deadline for nominations to coach for the Savannah Bananas in Mobile is December 15 at thesavannahbananas.com/onecityworldtour.