South Alabama’s Olivia Lackie hopes to lead Jaguars to a Sun Belt title

“Olivia has been good for a long time, this didn’t just happen. She’s a great pitcher. We recruited her since the 8th grade,” said coach Clark.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – “I’ve always said the game starts in the circle, it starts with who you have on the mound,” said South Alabama softball coach Becky Clark.

One of the best young softball pitchers in the country is currently in the circle at South Alabama.

“Coach Hannah Campbell is a great pitching coach and we bonded through the recruiting process. That’s a big reason why I came here,” said pitcher Olivia Lackie.

Freshman Olivia Lackie has already been named Sun Belt Player of the Week three times this year. She’s thrown a no-hitter against Appalachian State and shutout the Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa.

“As someone who loves the game, it’s a rush. You get super excited to play in these big games and get opportunities to play the #2 team in the country,” said Lackie.

The Jaguars have a history of strong pitching, and Olivia may represent the next chapter.

“You look at Hannah Campbell and Devin Brown, some young ladies that came through and did impressive things, it’s exciting to have her step in and filling in that role,” said Coach Clark.

For now, Olivia hopes to bring a Sun Belt title back to South Alabama.

“They sky is the limit, I think we have work to do but we can only go up from here,” said Lackie.