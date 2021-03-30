South Alabama’s Michael Flowers, John Pettway enter transfer portal

Flowers was the leading scorer in the Sun Belt last year, and was named the conference's Newcomer of the Year.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Six members of the 2020-21 South Alabama basketball team have now entered the transfer portal.

On Tuesday, leading scorer Michael Flowers and senior guard John Pettway became the latest to enter the NCAA transfer portal.

The belief was Flowers was debating whether to turn pro or return for an extra year at South Alabama, since all student athletes get an extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19. It now appears Flowers will look to use that extra year to play elsewhere. He could still opt to turn pro as well.

Flowers was the leading scorer in the Sun Belt last year, and was named the conference’s Newcomer of the Year. He transferred to South Alabama after starting his career at Western Michigan.

Pettway averaged nearly 11 points per game last season. He had a season best 30 points in a late February loss to Georgia State.

Tyreke Locure, Zondrick Garrett, Sam Iorio and KK Curry have also entered the transfer portal over the last few weeks.