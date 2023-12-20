MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Although bowl season is just getting underway, Wednesday marked early national signing day for the 2024 recruiting class.

The South Alabama Jaguars are quite busy this week, balancing The 68 Ventures Bowl on Saturday on top of the early signing period.

The Jaguars signed 16 high school prospects on Wednesday. Here is a list of all players signed:

Davis Little, Kicker – Cummings, Georgia (South Forsyth)

Damyrion Darby, Cornerback – Bassfield, Mississippi (Jefferson Davis County)

Jerrian Graham, Athlete – Mobile, Alabama (Vigor)

Tyler Carter, Edge – Vicksburg, Mississippi (Vicksburg)

Jared Hollins, Quarterback – Semmes, Alabama (Mary G. Montgomery)

Achilles Woods, Edge – Decatur, Alabama (Austin)

Ty Goodwill, Athlete – Mobile, Alabama (Faith Academy)

Amarion Fortenberry, Safety – Columbia, Missouri (Columbia)

Will Felton, Linebacker – Pelham, Alabama (Pelham)

Nathan Jennings, Defensive Lineman – Madison, Alabama (James Clemens)

Logan Joellenbeck, Offensive Tackle – Foley, Alabama (Foley)

Charles Gurley III, Cornerback – New Orleans, Louisiana (St. Augustine)

Asher Hale, Offensive Tackle – Mobile, Alabama (St. Paul’s Episcopal)

Jalyn Durgan, Edge – Scooba, Mississippi (East Mississippi Community College)

Parker Shattuck, Athlete – LaGrange, Georgia (LaGrange)

Will Loerzel, Tight End – New Orleans, Louisiana (Isidore Newman)

South Alabama has two verbal commits in running back Da’Marion Bothwell and cornerback Jordan Scruggs. The Jaguars also picked up interior offensive lineman Malachi Preciado in the transfer portal from Purdue.