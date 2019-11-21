South Alabama women’s basketball team hosts Alabama

The Jags beat the Crimson Tide 72-67 last year in Tuscaloosa.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Thursday night, the South Alabama women’s basketball team will take on the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. at The Mitchell Center.

South Alabama has won three-straight over Alabama, including beating the Tide 72-67 last year in Tuscaloosa.

Thursday’s game will also be a homecoming for Alabama’s Cierra Johnson. Johnson is from Mobile, and graduated from Blount High School.

The Jags will also take on the Auburn Tigers in December. Thursday’s game against Alabama will be the first time a SEC team has played at The Mitchell Center since 2015.