South Alabama to start preseason camp on Wednesday

The Jaguars are scheduled to workout in helmets and shorts on Wednesday and Thursday, with their first padded practice scheduled for next Monday.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The University of South Alabama football team will begin preseason camp on Wednesday.

The Jaguars are scheduled to workout in helmets and shorts on Wednesday and Thursday, with their first padded practice scheduled for next Monday.

South Alabama plans to hold full scrimmages on August 12th, 15th and 20th.

“We’re excited about getting into the competition aspect of preseason camp, it’s something we need to do because we brought in a handful of guys in January who didn’t get to go through spring practice. There is some ground that needs to be made up there as far as competition for positions,” said head coach Steve Campbell in a press release.

The Sun Belt announced on Tuesday that they plan to play an eight game conference schedule with an option for each school to add as many as four non-conference opponents. Games are still set to begin Week Zero.

All Jaguar preseason practices and scrimmages will be closed to the public.