South Alabama starts padded practices, players voice support for playing this fall

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – “It was good, we got to hit and tackle a little bit. It’s exciting, as a linebacker whenever you get to go full throttle it’s a good day,” said linebacker Nick Mobley.

Monday marked the first, full-pads practice of the preseason for South Alabama.

“This was the first time we’ve been in full gear since the day after Thanksgiving,” said head coach Steve Campbell. “I thought the kids responded well. It was hot this morning, but they handled the heat really well for the first day in full gear.”

“It was a hard day of work, we all came out and fought through the adversity of the heat,” said wide receiver Jalen Tolbert. “Everybody is out here getting better, the younger guys are getting comfortable in the offense.”

The morning session was marked with excitement and energy, as the team inches closer to kicking off the 2020 season.

The Mid-American Conference’s weekend decision to cancel football season this fall however leaves the Jaguars hoping they’ll get to play this year.

“I know everyone wants to play, right now whether we will or not is up in the air,” said center Brian Ankerson.

“I’m here and I’m fired up and ready to roll,” said Coach Campbell. “The players say – coach we’re good, we love it we’re ready to roll. They’re ready to play. We’re in a great sitation, our kids are having fun right now and we’re blessed to have been testing well.”

Reports suggest the Big10 will move to cancel their fall football season on Tuesday. The expectation is the Pac-12 will follow.

No word yet on what the future holds for the SEC and Sun Belt. Players and coaches at South Alabama said Monday that they’re taking it one day at a time.

