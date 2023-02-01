MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The University of South Alabama’s 2023 recruiting class is official and the Jaguars will welcome four high school players from the Gulf Coast.

UMS-Wright’s Cole Blaylock (RB), McGill-Toolen Catholic’s Anthony Eager (WR), Cottage Hill Christian Academy’s Trent Thomas (TE) and Orange Beach’s Cash Turner (QB) are staying home to play for Head Coach Kane Wommack.

Blaylock has been committed to the Jaguars since December 2022.

“Honestly, it happened, I guess by chance,” said Blaylock. “I went to one of their camps this Summer and honestly I couldn’t think of a better place for me to be. It’s pretty much been my dream school growing up. I love it.”

Turner signed with the Jaguars Tuesday and told WKRG News 5 it “is the spot” for him and “they [South Alabama] showed love.”

“I’m very excited,” said Turner. “I’m ready to get in Mobile and start playing football again. You know, I have missed it since the Fall.”

Senior Bowl

WKRG Sports Director Simone Eli caught up with Wommack during the second day of Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Wommack talked about his program’s “special connection” to the Senior Bowl.

“Our players dream about their last game being played with a South Alabama helmet and a Senior Bowl jersey and so when young men come here out of high school, develop and get a chance to live out their dream in this game, its really special,” said Wommack.

Wommack also mentioned how good it is for the community, the school and for recruiting.

“It’s great publicity for us [South Alabama] not just to have the game here, but to have our players competing against the best in the country,” said Wommack.

Jaguars’ defensive back Darrell Luter Jr. and wide receiver Jalen Wayne are showcasing their talents at the Senior Bowl.

Luter Jr. and Wayne are both on the American Team and completed their second day of Senior Bowl practice Wednesday afternoon.

WKRG Sports Director Simone Eli caught up with the pair of Jaguars during Wednesday’s media days at the Mobile Convention Center.

Luter Jr. emphasized how great it is to represent the Jaguars in their home stadium during the event.

“It’s been good, still be able to represent,” said Luter. Jr. “You know, being able to show my talent, ability and knowledge I have gained just from being here [South Alabama].”

Luter Jr. spoke highly of Wommack saying the “knowledge” he shares with his players has mentally prepared him for the next level.

Wayne told Eli the competition has been outstanding so far at the Senior Bowl.

“This level of competition is different,” said Wayne. “I had fun, you know playing with bigger guys, but, you know, I’m just trying to adjust and get ready for the next opportunity.”

Wayne echoed Luter’s comments about Wommack mentioning the playbook Wommack has is getting him ready for the next level.

“Like he [Wommack] just made sure we were ready for the next level with the standard he instilled,” said Wayne.

Luter Jr. and Wayne continue practice Thursday at Hancock Whitney Stadium followed by the Senior Bowl Game on Saturday at 1:30 p.m..