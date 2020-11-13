South Alabama releases 2020 non-conference basketball schedule

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The South Alabama Jaguars will officially tip off their 2020 season Wednesday, November 25th against Florida Atlantic.
Their opening game will tip off at 6:00 p.m. at The Mitchell Center.
Thanksgiving week, the Jaguars will play FAU, Mobile and Jacksonville State in the Goldie and Herman Ungar Memorial Tournament.
The rest of South Alabama’s non-confernce schedule is below:
- December 1st – vs. Emmanuel College
- December 4th – @ Auburn
- December 8th – vs. William and Carey
- December 12th – @ Southern Mississippi
- December 16th – vs. Flagler
- December 19th – @ Alabama A&M
The Jaguars are led by head coach Richie Riley, and coming off a 20-win season where they finished 2nd in the Sun Belt.