South Alabama releases 2020 non-conference basketball schedule

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The South Alabama Jaguars will officially tip off their 2020 season Wednesday, November 25th against Florida Atlantic.

Their opening game will tip off at 6:00 p.m. at The Mitchell Center.

Thanksgiving week, the Jaguars will play FAU, Mobile and Jacksonville State in the Goldie and Herman Ungar Memorial Tournament.

The rest of South Alabama’s non-confernce schedule is below:

December 1st – vs. Emmanuel College

December 4th – @ Auburn

December 8th – vs. William and Carey

December 12th – @ Southern Mississippi

December 16th – vs. Flagler

December 19th – @ Alabama A&M

The Jaguars are led by head coach Richie Riley, and coming off a 20-win season where they finished 2nd in the Sun Belt.