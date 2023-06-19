MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Sunday was a big day for South Alabama football and head coach Kane Wommack as recruiting for the 2024 class continues to heat up.

In a matter of hours, the Jaguars picked up commitments from two Mobile-area high school football standouts.

St. Paul’s offensive lineman Asher Hale became the Jag’s first commit for the 2024 class. The 6-foot-5, 300-pounder announced his decision on Twitter Sunday afternoon following an official visit. Hale chose South over three in-state schools — UAB, Jacksonville State and North Alabama.

WKRG’s sports team highlighted Hale during St. Paul’s 33 Teams in 33 Days high school football spring special in May. Hale told News 5 he is taking on a bigger leadership role as a senior this fall.

“I think the most important thing right now is just going over plays, learning our plays and stuff like that, getting the young guys prepared for Friday nights,” said Hale. “It’s just a team unit. You just got to be one unit, one mind, one goal.”

Later Sunday evening, Theodore’s Kevin Noorwood also took to social media to announced his commitment to South Alabama. The Bobcats defensive lineman transferred from Blount High School for his final year of eligibility.

Noorwood is also coming off a South Alabama visit over the weekend.

Jags head coach Kane Wommack is entering his third season at the helm and continues to put an emphasis on keeping local talent in Mobile. It has proven to be true in the last two recruiting classes. Wommack added five players from the Mobile and Baldwin County area to his 2023 roster.

Hale and Norwood will face off against each other on Nov. 3 when Theodore and St. Paul’s meet in a Class 6A, Region 1 showdown. The matchup is just one of several storylines that will take center stage.

Longtime St. Paul’s head coach Steve Mask took over at Theodore earlier this year, following the departure of Eric Collier to South Alabama. Mask totaled 110 wins in ten seasons during his Saints tenure, including four state titles. He stepped down in 2021 — the same year he was inducted into the Alabama High School Hall of Fame.