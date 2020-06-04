South Alabama outlines plan to welcome student athletes back to campus

A group of 75 football players will be allowed to return to campus starting next Monday.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – On Thursday, South Alabama released a plan to start bringing student athletes back to campus.

The school says they have a sufficient number of COVID-19 tests and proper amounts of personal protective equipment. Student athletes, coaches and staff will be required to wear face masks at all times inside the facility. Athletes can remove their mask when taking part in a conditioning or strength activity.

The school will also do daily screening and temperature checks. Social distancing measures will also be in place.

South Alabama football coaches and the support staff were allowed back in the field house earlier this week after they completed the appropriate screening.

A group of 75 football players will be allowed to return to campus starting next Monday.

More football players, along with men’s and women’s basketball athletes will be able to return to campus later in June. The plan is for soccer, volleyball and men’s and women’s cross country athletes to return in July.

If anyone tests positive for COVID-19, they will be isolated and contact tracing will be used to determine what groups may also have to undergo further testing and isolation.

A group of positive tests may warrant the suspension of activities for a group or team.