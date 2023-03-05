PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The University of South Alabama men’s basketball team is just one win away from capturing a Sun Belt Conference tournament title and punching its ticket to the NCAA Tournament.

The eighth seeded Jaguars beat James Madison 75-66 Sunday night and will play the winner of Louisiana (2) and Texas State (11) in the SBC Championship Monday at the Pensacola Bay Center. Tip off is set for 6 p.m. on ESPN2.

The Jaguars have now won 11 of their last 13 games. They started just 1-7 in conference play.

How the Jaguars got here

South beat Appalachian State 68-61 in the second round Monday and topped one-seeded Southern Miss 78-61 Saturday in the quarterfinals.

Second Round vs. Appalachian State

Isaiah Moore led all scorers with 20 points in the win over the Mountaineers. Conference Defensive Player of the Year Kevin Samuel turned in a season-high in blocks (6) and rebounds (15) to go along with 12 points.

Owen White knocked down a three-pointer with less than 30 seconds left to give the Jaguars a six point lead clinching the game.

Quarterfinals vs. Southern Miss

White led the Jaguars with a season-high 23 points and five three-pointers. Moore added 17 points with seven assists and just two turnovers. Greg Parham II had 17 points off the bench.

South scored 25 points off 16 Golden Eagle turnovers. The Jaguars held their opponent to 37% from the field and 24% from the three-point line.

Semifinals vs. James Madison

White hit a clutch three-pointer in the final minute of play to extend the Jaguars’ lead to six. He finished with 17 points on four made three-pointers.

Parham II added 16 points, scoring in the double digits off the bench for the second game in a row. Moore scored 18.

The South defense was excellent once again holding JMU to 13% from the three-point line and forcing seven turnovers.

What’s at stake?

A win Monday night would be the Jaguar’s sixth conference tournament title in program history and first since 2006.

South will also earn its ninth all-time trip to the NCAA Tournament and first since 2008.